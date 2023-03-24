Salesforce’s (CRM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $188.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $690,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,559 shares of company stock worth $8,573,274 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.