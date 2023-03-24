SALT (SALT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,738.34

SALT (SALT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. SALT has a market cap of $3.14 million and $23,738.34 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00030416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00200807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,377.83 or 1.00072956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0405767 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,745.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

