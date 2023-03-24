Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 89,852 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,652,378.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,370.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $905,678.70.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $718,498.68.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,391.65.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 8.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

