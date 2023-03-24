SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($107.53) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

ETR:SAP traded up €0.90 ($0.97) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €114.68 ($123.31). 1,610,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 12 month low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a 12 month high of €114.38 ($122.99). The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of €109.26 and a 200 day moving average of €100.16.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.