Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.
Scholastic Price Performance
NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,847. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.13. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.
