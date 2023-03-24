Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,847. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.13. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Scholastic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

