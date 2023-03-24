Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. 211,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,993. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.