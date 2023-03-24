Scotiabank Cuts Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Price Target to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
