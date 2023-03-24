Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SGEN. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Seagen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of SGEN opened at $198.10 on Monday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $202.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 731,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 26,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

