Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $223.51

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.51 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 209.49 ($2.57). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.63), with a volume of 57,085 shares.

Securities Trust of Scotland Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of £212.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 218.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.43.

Get Securities Trust of Scotland alerts:

Securities Trust of Scotland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securities Trust of Scotland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.