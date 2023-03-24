Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.08. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 90,989 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 335,416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

