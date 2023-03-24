Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 222,303 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 222,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23.

