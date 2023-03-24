Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

