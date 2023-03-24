Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

