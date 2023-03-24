Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE CLX opened at $154.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.84. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

