Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 40,260 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.