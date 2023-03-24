Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.75

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.75 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.52), with a volume of 321630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.05 ($0.53).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.90.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

