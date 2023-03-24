ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $440.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 275.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $601.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

