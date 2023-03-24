ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.04

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.04 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 14528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,724,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

