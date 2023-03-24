Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Head to Head Contrast

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39% IonQ -1,158.58% -11.94% -11.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 1.94 -$3.89 million N/A N/A IonQ $2.10 million 456.67 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -8.96

This table compares Sharing Economy International and IonQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IonQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sharing Economy International and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

IonQ has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.28%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Volatility & Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.63, meaning that its stock price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IonQ beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

