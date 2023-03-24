Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.6 %

SCVL stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $666.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Further Reading

