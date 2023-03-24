Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $126,846,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,631,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,791,000 after acquiring an additional 180,642 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $328.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

