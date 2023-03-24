Signify Wealth Makes New Investment in THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV)

Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of THOR Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:THLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 629,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,000. THOR Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 13.6% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signify Wealth owned approximately 16.94% of THOR Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of THLV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05. THOR Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

The Thor Low Volatility ETF (THLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Thor Low Volatility index. The fund aims to provide a low volatility US large-cap equity strategy. The fund tracks an index that selects sectors based on price momentum and historical volatility and equally weights exposure.

