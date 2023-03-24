Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 160,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 589,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

