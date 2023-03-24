SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.49

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $596.39 million and approximately $177.30 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00030184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00199943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,972.29 or 1.00183299 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002318 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4772364 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $171,554,635.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

