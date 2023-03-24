SL Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SL Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 6.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.60.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

