SL Advisors LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SL Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.4% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 99.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

