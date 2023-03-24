SL Advisors LLC Sells 2,251 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

