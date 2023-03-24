SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC owned 0.12% of SL Green Realty worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLG. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 91.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 58.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 112.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLG stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 1,948,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,410. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

