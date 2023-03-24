SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,422,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,419,450 shares.The stock last traded at $20.25 and had previously closed at $19.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.86%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

