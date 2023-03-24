Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.48

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 74912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$271.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52.

Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.48%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

