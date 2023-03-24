SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.57

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.57 and traded as low as C$25.58. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$25.61, with a volume of 358,413 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.