Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) & Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Head to Head Comparison

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Sunstone Hotel Investors 9.57% 4.73% 2.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.30 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -5.19 Sunstone Hotel Investors $912.05 million 2.04 $87.29 million $0.35 25.57

Volatility & Risk

Sunstone Hotel Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunstone Hotel Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunstone Hotel Investors 4 2 1 0 1.57

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus price target of $10.71, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

