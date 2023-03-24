SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Lessened by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,739 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.87 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.