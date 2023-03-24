SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Holdings Boosted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,767.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.79.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

