SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Trimmed by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,875 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

