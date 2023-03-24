SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,313,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
