SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,933,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,031,505 shares.The stock last traded at $37.07 and had previously closed at $37.32.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

