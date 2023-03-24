SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Stake Boosted by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 2,847.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

NYSEARCA:EDIV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 5,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,905. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $200.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

