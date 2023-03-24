SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000.

EWX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. 4,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,299. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

