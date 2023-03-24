Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 300 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

