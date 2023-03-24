Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

DUK stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

