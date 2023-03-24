Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

