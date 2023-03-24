Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $666.37 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $708.46 and its 200-day moving average is $653.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total value of $52,603.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,098,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

