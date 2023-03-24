Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $487.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

