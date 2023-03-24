Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Linde were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Linde by 7.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $338.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

