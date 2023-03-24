Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 500 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

