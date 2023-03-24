Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 27,000 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.45%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.