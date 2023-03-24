Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 7,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mirova bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $52.15 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

