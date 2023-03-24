Spring Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spring Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 5.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QCOM traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

