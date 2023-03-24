Spring Capital Management LLC Sells 8,801 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spring Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.9% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $29.59. 21,340,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,456,910. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

